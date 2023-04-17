Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1,138.5% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Duke Energy Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DUK. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.70.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $97.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.56. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The company has a market cap of $75.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 9.11%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

