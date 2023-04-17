Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $414.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $404.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.31. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $451.97. The stock has a market cap of $311.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

