Marshall Financial Group LLC Takes $1.65 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,566 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 20,117 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $987,342.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,970 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,213,447.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of CSCO stock opened at $50.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.67 and its 200 day moving average is $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $207.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $53.83.
Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.
Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.
