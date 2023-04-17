Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,173 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Adobe by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 482,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Adobe by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,553,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 437,900 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Adobe by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 737,069 shares of the software company’s stock worth $202,841,000 after purchasing an additional 434,644 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,373,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 729.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,833 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $124,069,000 after acquiring an additional 396,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,747 shares of company stock worth $6,889,979. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $379.38 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $451.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $360.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $339.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

