Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Johnson Financial Group LLC

Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,651 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.2% of Johnson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Johnson Financial Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $36,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $187.84 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $214.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $192.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.24. The company has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

