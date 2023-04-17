Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by JFG Wealth Management LLC

JFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 82.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.7% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after buying an additional 230,835 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period.

Shares of VB opened at $187.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $214.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.24.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

