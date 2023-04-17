Meredith Wealth Planning Acquires New Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Meredith Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,848 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,113.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total transaction of $1,954,178.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,113.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,059.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,546 shares of company stock valued at $12,443,957 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $219.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $224.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. New Street Research cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.55.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

