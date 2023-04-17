Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Broadcom by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Broadcom by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Broadcom by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,095,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.72, for a total transaction of $4,338,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,085 shares in the company, valued at $25,461,196.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $619.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $258.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $616.14 and a 200-day moving average of $555.38. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.07 and a fifty-two week high of $648.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Benchmark started coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $690.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.21.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

