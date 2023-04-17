Delta Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,755 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,520 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 946.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,141,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $484,992,000 after buying an additional 4,650,159 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 44.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,303 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 7,173.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,442,786 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $13,579,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Walt Disney by 659.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,532 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $99.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $182.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.21. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $133.19.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Huber Research began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.23.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

