Meredith Wealth Planning Purchases Shares of 19,182 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Meredith Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Meredith Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.48. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $45.46. The company has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

