Meredith Wealth Planning Acquires Shares of 1,474 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Meredith Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,474 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 20,232.4% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,503 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Stryker by 87,902.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after buying an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,841,000. CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,811,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,034,850,000 after purchasing an additional 422,828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.45.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $291.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $273.20 and a 200 day moving average of $248.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $110.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $294.07.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total value of $84,309,498.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,924,530.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 307,800 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.91, for a total value of $84,309,498.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,942,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,924,530.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,303 shares of company stock worth $95,218,362 over the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

