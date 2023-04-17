Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 4,785 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,785 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,103,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,083,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,733 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 44,250,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,718,000 after acquiring an additional 951,579 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,010,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,675 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,991,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,865,000 after acquiring an additional 89,844 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 23,903,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $872,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,158 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.48. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $45.46.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

