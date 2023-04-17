JFG Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

JFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 185.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,234 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.9% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO opened at $40.86 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $45.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.19 and its 200-day moving average is $39.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

