Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,843 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 53,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 31,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.85.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.1 %

KO opened at $63.09 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $272.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.65 and a 200-day moving average of $60.62.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 83.64%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,849,033. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,849,033. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also

