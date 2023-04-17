Absolute Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 124.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $69.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $95.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.27 and its 200 day moving average is $65.08. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $71.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 78.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

