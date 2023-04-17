AMJ Financial Wealth Management Makes New Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,785 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,661,000. General Dynamics makes up 2.8% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.15.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $228.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $207.42 and a one year high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.28%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Further Reading

