AR Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,200 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

AR Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,715 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.23.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $99.90 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $133.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.25 and a 200-day moving average of $98.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $346,666. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

