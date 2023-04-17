Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Invests $255,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VB stock opened at $187.84 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $214.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

