Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,076 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,076 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.4% of Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,019 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 11,690 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,605,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 30,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,240 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 16,250 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $39.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Further Reading

