Hartford Financial Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,554 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 8,076 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 159.5% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,019 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares during the period. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,605,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 30,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.11.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ opened at $39.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.65. The company has a market cap of $164.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

