TFG Advisers LLC Buys 553 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $107.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.87. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $115.53. The firm has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

