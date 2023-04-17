Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VZ stock opened at $39.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $164.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

Further Reading

