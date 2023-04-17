Meritage Portfolio Management Trims Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,076 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $50.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.67 and its 200 day moving average is $47.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $53.83. The stock has a market cap of $207.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

