Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 86,458 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $12,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at $181,862,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 81.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $540,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,590,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $13,273,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857,646 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 11.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,396,520 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,382,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714,605 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $188,233,000. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Price Performance

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $228,431.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,672.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,672.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ opened at $39.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.65. The company has a market cap of $164.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

