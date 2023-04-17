TFG Advisers LLC Sells 523 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

TFG Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,390 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,107,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,469,685,000 after buying an additional 4,515,944 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 6,749.0% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,384,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $410,818,000 after buying an additional 3,334,875 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $285,893,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,732,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,376,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,539,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.24.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.6 %

NVDA stock opened at $265.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $280.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.30.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,432,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,773 shares of company stock worth $16,176,150 in the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.