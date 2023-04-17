Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,642 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 24,748 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 26,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.5% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.11.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock opened at $39.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.58%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,107 shares of company stock valued at $749,153 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

