Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,029 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $74.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.11 and a fifty-two week high of $107.60. The company has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.24.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.