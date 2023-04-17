Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,445 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for about 1.6% of TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Stryker by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $291.76 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $294.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $273.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.48. The company has a market capitalization of $110.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 48.62%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $850,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,571.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $850,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,571.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 347,303 shares of company stock worth $95,218,362. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.55.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.