Meritage Portfolio Management Invests $6.40 Million in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,399,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORLY. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $863.60.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORLY opened at $892.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $896.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $838.59 and a 200-day moving average of $817.67.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

