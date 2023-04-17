Delta Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,775 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,571,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,447,733,000 after purchasing an additional 585,881 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,688,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,968,955,000 after purchasing an additional 210,376 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,590,538,000 after buying an additional 1,228,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,553,227,000 after buying an additional 18,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $105,284.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,379,098.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $105,284.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,379,098.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total transaction of $236,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares in the company, valued at $18,859,680.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,859 shares of company stock valued at $9,191,477 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $194.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $200.00. The company has a market capitalization of $194.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 926.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

