Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Issues Earnings Results

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $50.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

SCHW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.21.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $15,106,806.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,856,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,691,645.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $15,106,806.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 30,856,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 129,030 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total transaction of $10,291,432.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,982,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,158,297.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and have sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 13,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 69,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 264,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,053,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

