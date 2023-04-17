Meredith Wealth Planning Makes New $398,000 Investment in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Meredith Wealth Planning bought a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 562 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. BlackRock accounts for 0.3% of Meredith Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at BlackRock
In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Stock Performance
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BlackRock Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.03%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $675.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $743.91.
BlackRock Profile
BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.
