The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by First Bancorp Inc ME

First Bancorp Inc ME lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Huber Research assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.23.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $99.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $133.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $182.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

