Portland Global Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Portland Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,352 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $125,514,000 after acquiring an additional 115,862 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 48.3% during the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 166,963 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after acquiring an additional 54,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.23.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $346,666. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS stock opened at $99.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $133.19. The firm has a market cap of $182.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

