Meredith Wealth Planning Purchases Shares of 1,086 American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Meredith Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $392,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,415,000 after purchasing an additional 20,542 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in shares of American Tower by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,764,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock opened at $206.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.19.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.50%.

In other American Tower news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $378,716.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $368,190.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,848.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,284.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,035. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $227.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.76.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

