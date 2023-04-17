Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $640.45.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total transaction of $915,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,614,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $16,966,971 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $588.84 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $611.06. The company has a market cap of $227.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $561.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $548.73.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

