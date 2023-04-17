Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Takes $316,000 Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in American Tower by 379.3% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Tower by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.76.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $206.89 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). American Tower had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $368,190.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $368,190.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $378,716.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,087,284.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,035. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

