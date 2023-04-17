Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 120,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 777.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 253,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 26,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $48.65 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $53.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.41. The firm has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.