JFG Wealth Management LLC Acquires 71 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

JFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of JFG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. JFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,887,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 28,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 160,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,277,000 after purchasing an additional 20,840 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWD opened at $154.31 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $169.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.02.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.