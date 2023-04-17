Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,573 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 212.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after buying an additional 144,784,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 213.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after buying an additional 67,859,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Tesla by 229.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after buying an additional 32,723,798 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 200.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,840,155,000 after buying an additional 19,711,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 196.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,394,330,000 after buying an additional 18,472,529 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $739,912.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,328,421.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,328,421.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Guggenheim downgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Tesla from $146.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, KGI Securities cut Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.37.

Tesla stock opened at $186.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $364.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.42.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. Tesla’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla



Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

