Delta Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in 3M by 9,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.69.

3M Price Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $105.82 on Monday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $100.16 and a fifty-two week high of $154.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 59.11%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Recommended Stories

