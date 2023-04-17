TFG Advisers LLC Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

TFG Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,336 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.7% of TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 8.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,591 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,963,000 after buying an additional 22,861 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of UNP opened at $198.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.56. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $250.52.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

