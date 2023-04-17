Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,085 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 140,165 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $28,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,623,567 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,076,271,000 after purchasing an additional 322,352 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Oracle by 3.7% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $760,893,000 after buying an additional 439,550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117,443 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,518,586 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $520,230,000 after acquiring an additional 434,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,363,053 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $449,662,000 after purchasing an additional 402,626 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. TheStreet raised shares of Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.18.
Shares of Oracle stock opened at $95.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.51. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $96.08.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.81%.
Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.
