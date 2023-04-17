Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,107 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.7% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mainsail Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $516,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 63,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,611,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 50,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,506,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,574,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.24.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Up 1.2 %

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $2,953,971.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,369.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $109.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $131.92.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

