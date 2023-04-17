Meritage Portfolio Management Has $6.60 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $244.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.21. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $269.48.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.