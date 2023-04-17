iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 552,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,900 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 14.3% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $62,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,989,025 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 336.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $125.00 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.84.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

