Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 6.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,766,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,208,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,710 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,850,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $409,489,000 after purchasing an additional 381,797 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 876,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,223,000 after purchasing an additional 350,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 119.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 617,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,180,000 after purchasing an additional 336,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $134.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.53 and a 200-day moving average of $125.30. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $135.35. The company has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 53.07%.

In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total value of $519,827.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,727,983.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,195 shares of company stock worth $2,666,325 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on YUM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.81.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

