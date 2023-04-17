Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $566,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,519 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CCLA Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 832,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $72,323,000 after purchasing an additional 67,480 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 124,436 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $551,000. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $99.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.21. The stock has a market cap of $182.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $133.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.23.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

