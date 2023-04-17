Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,923 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 11,937 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. SP Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 39,701 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 52,759 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 832,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $72,323,000 after purchasing an additional 67,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 124,436 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $346,666 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $99.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $133.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $182.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.23.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

