CCLA Investment Management Acquires 67,480 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

CCLA Investment Management boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 832,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,480 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.6% of CCLA Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. CCLA Investment Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $72,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 86.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.23.

Walt Disney stock opened at $99.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $133.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,417 shares of company stock worth $346,666 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

